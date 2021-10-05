Advertisement

Dillons searches for workers as labor shortage continues to affect Kansas

FILE - Westloop Dillons in Manhattan
FILE - Westloop Dillons in Manhattan(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a nationwide labor shortage continues to affect Kansas companies, Dillons will look for healthcare workers during a virtual hiring event on Wednesday.

Kroger, the parent company of Dillons, says a virtual hiring event will be held on Oct. 6, from 1 - 7 p.m. for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, patent care technicians and nurse practitioners at area Dillon’s, Baker’s and Gerbes Health.

As a leading employer, Kroger said Dillons, Baker’s and Gerbes offer resources, benefits and training to support and develop associates and make their lives easier. This includes competitive pay and benefits, tuition reimbursement, product and experience discounts and more.

Dillons will also host hiring fairs for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. On Saturday, Oct. 9, and Wednesday, Oct. 13, Dillons will host hiring fairs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dillons said it is looking to fill positions in the grocery, deli and online grocery services departments as well as the distribution center.

Those interested can register for the hiring event HERE.

