As COVID hospitalizations decrease at Stormont Vail, patients with other severe illnesses occupy just as many beds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 hospitalizations may have decreased at Stormont Vail, but there are just as many patients filling beds with other serious illnesses.

While the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased over the past week, Dr. Salah Najm, Vice President of Acute Care Services at Stormont Vail Health says the team continues to care for just as many patients with other severe illnesses.

“People are sicker. There is a lot more disease during this period,” says Dr. Najm. “They have COVID, COVID complications and general illnesses.” Today we have 36 COVID-19 positive inpatients.

Dr. Najm said he believes hospitalized patients are at a higher acuity due to new processes in place to triage and get them connected to appropriate care. Instead of being admitted to the hospital, he said patients are seen in enhanced primary care, urgent care or are seen by medical specialty providers or the Emergency Department.

Stormont Vail said the result is that those who are admitted to the hospital are much sicker.

“We are seeing a much higher acuity in our intensive care units and intermediate care units,” Dr. Najm said.

Dr. Najm said patients with a higher acuity require more intense care.

“The patients have higher needs and have a higher risk of complications and procedures,” he added. “They require more resources.”

Dr. Najm said as the situation happens before winter, there are still worries about a later surge of influenza and COVID-19 infections.

“We are well prepared for another surge. We know how to manage,” says Dr. Najm.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 5, Stormont Vail said it has 36 COVID-19 positive inpatients, with 72% of those being unvaccinated. From Monday, there have been six discharges and one COVID-related death. There are currently 50 patients in its COVID-19 enhanced primary care program.

Stormont Vail said its current testing rate is at 9.1%, with 70% of those testing positive for the virus being unvaccinated.

As of Tuesday, Stormont Vail said it has administered 90,556 COVID-19 vaccines, including first and second doses.

