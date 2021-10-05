Advertisement

Colorado man killed in head-on crash in western Kansas

By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado man was killed in a head-on crash Monday morning in Scott County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:55 a.m. at the junction of US-83 and K-95 highways. The location was about 10 miles north of Scott City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer sport utility vehicle was northbound on US-83 and drove into the southbound lanes of traffic as it attempted to pass an oversize load. The patrol said this is a no-passing zone.

The Trailblazer then collided head-on with a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck that attempted an avoidance maneuver.

The vehicles collided in the southbound ditch area, near the shoulder of the highway, the patrol said.

The driver of the Trailblazer, Karl A. Gordon, 49, of Castle Rock, Colo., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Gordon was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Silverado, Charles C. Lozar, 62, of Satanta, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries. The patrol said Lozar wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

