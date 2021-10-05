6 area dentists team up to give Shawnee Co. veterans free services

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free dental services are being offered to veterans, National Guard members, or Reserve personnel in the Shawnee Co. area who do not have insurance, for one day only.

Heinbach-Larkin Dental plans to give free services such as exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, and single-day extractions to veterans Friday, Nov. 12.

The event is by appointment only and veterans will need to provide a military ID or DD-214 form when they arrive.

Masks will be required and temperatures will be checked at the door.

There are 6 dentists, along with their staff members, providing these services:

Dr. Jeff Larkin, DDS and Lt. Col in the Kansas Air National Guard, Heinbach-Larkin Dental

Dr. Marvin Heinbach, DDS, Heinbach-Larkin Dental

Dr. Hannah Naeger, DDS, Shunga Family Dental Care

Dr. Stefania Caracioni, DDS, Shunga Family Dental Care

Dr. Matthew Fullmer, DDS, Matthew Fullmer Family Dentistry

Dr. Nathan Ideus, DDS, Ideus Family Dental Care

Participants can choose between cleaning or having a particular dental problem fixed.

The event will be at Heinbach-Larkin Dental, located at 2215 S.W. Westport Dr. The event opens at 8 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m.

You can call 785-231-4149 to schedule an appointment.

