6 area dentists team up to give Shawnee Co. veterans free services

By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free dental services are being offered to veterans, National Guard members, or Reserve personnel in the Shawnee Co. area who do not have insurance, for one day only.

Heinbach-Larkin Dental plans to give free services such as exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, and single-day extractions to veterans Friday, Nov. 12.

The event is by appointment only and veterans will need to provide a military ID or DD-214 form when they arrive.

Masks will be required and temperatures will be checked at the door.

There are 6 dentists, along with their staff members, providing these services:

  • Dr. Jeff Larkin, DDS and Lt. Col in the Kansas Air National Guard, Heinbach-Larkin Dental
  • Dr. Marvin Heinbach, DDS, Heinbach-Larkin Dental
  • Dr. Hannah Naeger, DDS, Shunga Family Dental Care
  • Dr. Stefania Caracioni, DDS, Shunga Family Dental Care
  • Dr. Matthew Fullmer, DDS, Matthew Fullmer Family Dentistry
  • Dr. Nathan Ideus, DDS, Ideus Family Dental Care

Participants can choose between cleaning or having a particular dental problem fixed.

The event will be at Heinbach-Larkin Dental, located at 2215 S.W. Westport Dr. The event opens at 8 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m.

You can call 785-231-4149 to schedule an appointment.

