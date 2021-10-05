6 area dentists team up to give Shawnee Co. veterans free services
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free dental services are being offered to veterans, National Guard members, or Reserve personnel in the Shawnee Co. area who do not have insurance, for one day only.
Heinbach-Larkin Dental plans to give free services such as exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, and single-day extractions to veterans Friday, Nov. 12.
The event is by appointment only and veterans will need to provide a military ID or DD-214 form when they arrive.
Masks will be required and temperatures will be checked at the door.
There are 6 dentists, along with their staff members, providing these services:
- Dr. Jeff Larkin, DDS and Lt. Col in the Kansas Air National Guard, Heinbach-Larkin Dental
- Dr. Marvin Heinbach, DDS, Heinbach-Larkin Dental
- Dr. Hannah Naeger, DDS, Shunga Family Dental Care
- Dr. Stefania Caracioni, DDS, Shunga Family Dental Care
- Dr. Matthew Fullmer, DDS, Matthew Fullmer Family Dentistry
- Dr. Nathan Ideus, DDS, Ideus Family Dental Care
Participants can choose between cleaning or having a particular dental problem fixed.
The event will be at Heinbach-Larkin Dental, located at 2215 S.W. Westport Dr. The event opens at 8 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m.
You can call 785-231-4149 to schedule an appointment.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.