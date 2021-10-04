Advertisement

Whitson Elementary School celebrates Anti-Bullying Week with Kindness Week

By Reina Flores
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Students and teachers are Whitson Elementary are stepping up their game in spreading kindness

“Knowing it was kindness week for ou counselors to do lessons on, we combined themes to say kindness is golden, we played off that theme as you saw we had an opening ceremony just like they do in Olympics and we had teachers lighting the torches in every classroom,” said Judy Gregar.

Teachers and students are using the torch as a symbol of kindness, reminding students that there are more important things than just winning.

“It’s really important because to be kind and when you’re kind it spreads around and other people will be kind too,” said fifth-grader, Scarlett Pierce.

But student council lead sponsor, Judy Gregar says their students reflect on the four-character words the school encourages.

“We have respect, responsibility, self-awareness, and compassion, and I think for kindness week you see that compassion every day, students earn tickets and they are explained why they are getting that ticket, for compassion, etc,” said Gregar.

Fifth-grader, Scarlett Pierce says there are simple ways to display kindness both inside and outside the classroom.

“You can hold the door open for someone or help them carry their bookbag or just help them,”.

Kindness Week also happens to be Anti-Bullying Awareness Week and Gregar says if a student is experiencing bullying, Whitson will help.

“The way in which we do it is problem-solving we work together and we make sure each child emotions are felt, how they feel when, I didn’t realize that and at the younger age, they are little kids so the other thing is modeling, we have to model behaviors as well, show them how,”.

