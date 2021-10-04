Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka bar hosted a fundraiser for the family of Hannah King, who was the victim of a murder-suicide by her boyfriend last month.

Victoria’s Bar hosted Hannah Palooza on Sunday to benefit the family of Hannah King, a victim of domestic abuse.

The bar held a raffle, a live auction, and took donations for Hannah’s three- year- old daughter.

Hannah King’s mother, Lynette Grandstaff, says the money will be put in a trust fund for Hannah’s daughter to use for college.

It was only a month ago when Hannah King was murdered by her boyfriend who then committed suicide.

A month later her family is sharing their story and encouraging others to ask for help before its too late.

“If we had known, had she had shared with us, she would have had back up,” said Grandstaff. “Things would be different, so we really need to open up the communication, we need to get it out there that you’re not alone, you can get out, and there are people out there willing to help you.”

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the family invited several speakers to help spread awareness and information.

“We really believed that our community deserved better and Hannah deserved batter,” said Emily Stimel with YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment. “We want to ensure that those who are experiencing domestic violence or who have a loved one who are experiencing domestic violence, that there are recourses here in the community to help.”

Grandstaff is hopeful her daughters story will give others the courage to ask for help.

“We need to talk about it more, it doesn’t need to be a taboo subject, its not something to hide from, its not your fault, it a situation you’re in and it can be changed.”

