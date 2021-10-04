Three people arrested during two separate traffic stops in Shawnee Co. this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says three individuals are facing multiple narcotic charges following two traffic stops this weekend.

On Friday, a K9 Unit found illegal narcotics during a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. 34-year-old Shannon Allison of Topeka was booked into the Dept. of Corrections and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without vehicle liability insurance, and a defective tag lamp.

On Saturday, a K9 unit found illegal narcotics during a traffic stop around 2:30 p.m. 25-year-old Taylor Hollis of Topeka was booked into the Dept. of Corrections and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving without vehicle liability insurance, operating a vehicle without registration and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Derek Devlin, the passenger of the stop on Saturday, was booked as well and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incidents are still under investigation.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces three individuals are in custody and facing multiple narcotic related charges following two traffic stops this weekend.



Shannon M. Allison (34)

Taylor R. Hollis (25)

Derek S. Devlin (36)



These incidents are still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/OdJ4jFj7iS — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) October 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.