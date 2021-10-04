Advertisement

Three people arrested during two separate traffic stops in Shawnee Co. this weekend

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office vehicle.(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says three individuals are facing multiple narcotic charges following two traffic stops this weekend.

On Friday, a K9 Unit found illegal narcotics during a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. 34-year-old Shannon Allison of Topeka was booked into the Dept. of Corrections and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without vehicle liability insurance, and a defective tag lamp.

On Saturday, a K9 unit found illegal narcotics during a traffic stop around 2:30 p.m. 25-year-old Taylor Hollis of Topeka was booked into the Dept. of Corrections and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving without vehicle liability insurance, operating a vehicle without registration and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Derek Devlin, the passenger of the stop on Saturday, was booked as well and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incidents are still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple cars crashing and a domestic...
Semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple crashes and a domestic incident in Lawrence on Friday
Brant Adam Powell, 42, of Wichita, and Susan Marie Tolin, 45, of Mulvane were both arrested on...
Two people arrested on drug charges Sunday morning in Jackson Co.
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
Topeka parents called to court for students truancy following COVID online learning
Topeka parents called to court for students truancy following COVID online learning
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first...
Tyreek Hill shreds the Eagles defense in 42-30 Chiefs win

Latest News

For the second year in a row in 2021, Topeka and Shawnee County combined have seen more than 10...
For the second year in a row, more than 10 fatal crashes reported in Topeka and Shawnee County
Ward-Meade Garden Glow
Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec opens Garden Glow one more week
Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a blaze at a vacant house at 1500 S. Kansas Ave.
City’s Property Maintenance series hosting last session Monday night
Manhattan Fire Department Quint 5 at National Night Out
Manhattan Fire Dept. partnering with National Fire Protection Assoc. at Open House