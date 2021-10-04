Testing, vaccinations keys in keeping COVID under control

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A top state health official says getting more people vaccinated and keeping up on testing will be key in keeping the COVID pandemic on its downward trajectory.

Dr. Joan Duwve, State Health Officer in the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment, appeared on Monday’s Eye on Northeast Kansas on WIBW-TV. She said COVID cases are coming down from the post-Independence Day spike. Continuing the trend, she said, will require people continuing to take precautions.

The CDC issued holiday travel guidance Monday, which stressed the importance of vaccinations for people who plan to travel. Dr. Duwve said getting a first dose now, followed by the second dose in three or four weeks (depending if its Pfizer or Moderna) would allow a person to be fully vaccinated in time for Thanksgiving.

Dr. Duwve said testing also remains important, sharing how a recent free testing clinic along the Turnpike captured a positive case in an asymptomatic traveler. She is hopeful free testing sites will continue to be funded after the end of the year, and acknowledged efforts are underway to address a supply shortage for rapid testing.

Watch the video for the full interview. You can find vaccine and testing sites near you by clicking Find a Vaccine on the WIBW homepage.

