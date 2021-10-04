Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec opens Garden Glow one more week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to popular demand, the Ward-Meade Garden Glow staying open another week.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation says the Garden Glow at Old Prairie Town and the Ward-Meade Botanical Garden has been extended another weekend and will be open Friday (Oct. 8) and Saturday (Oct. 9). It was originally scheduled to end this past Sunday.

The Glow has lighted displays, illuminated flowers and seasonal plants lit by luminarias. They say while Glow will feature some of the same displays seen at “Tulips at Twilight” it will also have never before seen displays too.

“We are happy to offer the public a fun and exciting event while still being mindful of COVID-19. With Garden Glow, we are still able to offer a great event to the community with appropriate safety guidelines in place,” said Recreation Supervisor for Old Prairie Town John Bell.

Garden Glow will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is a $5 donation, but children five and younger are free.

Only a limited number of guests will be allowed in the garden at one time and Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. says social distancing will be practiced.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.