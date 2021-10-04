For the second year in a row, more than 10 fatal crashes reported in Topeka and Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second year in a row, Topeka and Shawnee County combined have seen more than 10 fatality crashes.

Of the 11 fatalities so far in 2021, four have involved motorcycles.

Two of the other seven fatality crashes so far this year have involved pedestrians.

The city and county combined for 11 fatality collisions in all of 2020, according to statistics provided by the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Three of the 11 fatality crashes in 2020 involved motorcycles, while two others involved pedestrians.

Meanwhile, the city and county had a combined six fatality crashes in 2019.

Three of the fatality crashes in 2019 involved pedestrians. No fatality motorcycle crashes were reported in 2019.

Here is a listing of the fatality crashes in each of the past three years in the Topeka city limits and outside the Topeka city limits in Shawnee County.

The statistics were provided by the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The statistics don’t include crashes that were investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol in Topeka and Shawnee County.

2021

• 3:15 p.m. Sept. 27, 2021: 2000 S.W. Fairlawn Road, motorcycle vs. car-truck

• 3:56 p.m. Sept. 18, 2021: S.E. 29th and Wisconsin, motorcycle crash

• 1:31 a.m. Sept. 13, 2021: Mile Marker 353 on Interstate 70, car-truck vs. pedestrian

• 10:30 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021: N.E. K-4 highway and Seward Avenue, car-truck

• 3:31 a.m. July 24, 2021: 400 block S.E. 29th, car-truck

• 8:52 p.m. July 23, 2031: 3100 S.E. Croco Road, motorcycle crash

• 2:05 p.m. July 6, 2021: S.E. 53rd and Stubbs, car-truck

• 2:51 p.m. June 18, 2021: 15th and S. Kansas Avenue, motorcycle vs. car-truck

• 10:52 p.m. April 8, 2021: Milepost 358 on Interstate 70, car-truck vs. pedestrian

• 11:15 p.m. Feb. 13, 2021: 3000 S.W. 77th, car-truck

• 3:45 p.m. Jan. 29, 2021: S.E. 29th and Shawnee Heights Road, car-truck

2020

• 1:27 a.m. Nov. 1, 2020: 5100 block S.E. 53rd, car-truck

• 1:49 a.m. Aug. 8, 2020: 2800 S.W. Gage Boulevard, car-truck

• 8:55 p.m. July 11, 2020: 1500 block N.W. Tyler, car-truck vs. pedestrian

• 10:58 p.m. July 4, 2020: 3600 block S.W. Burlingame Road, motorcycle

• 9:39 a.m. June 30, 2020: 400 block S.E. 21st, car-truck

• 5:23 a.m. June 22, 2020: 2700 block S.W. Fairalwn, car-truck vs. motorcycle

• 8:40 p.m. June 6, 2020: 2400 block S.E. 45th

• 4:30 a.m. May 20, 2020: 700 block S.E. US-40 highway, car-truck

• 12:05 a.m. Feb. Feb. 16, 2020: 151 W. 4th, Auburn, car-truck vs. pedestrian

• 1:32 a.m. Feb. 14, 2020: 1600 block N.E. 46th, car-truck

• 1:04 p.m. Feb. 17, 2020: 3600 block N.E. Sardou Avenue, car-truck vs, motorcycle

2019

• 4:07 a.m. Oct 25, 2019: 4300 block S.E. US-40 highway, car-truck vs. pedestrian

• 6:36 a.m. July 16, 2019: 5800 block S.W. Topeka Boulevard, train vs. pedestrian.

• 3:02 p.m. June 17, 2019: S.E. 21st and Washington, car-truck

• 3:20 a.m. May 16, 2019: Mile Marker 348 on Interstate 70, car-truck crash

• 6:52 p.m. May 14, 2019: S.W. 4th and Taylor, car-truck vs. pedestrian

• 7:17 a.m. May 1, 2019: 4700 block S.E. 69th, car-truck

