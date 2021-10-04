Salute Our Heroes: Dunbar says greatest satisfaction came from standing up for victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dan Dunbar has been a fixture in the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for the better part of two decades, where he prosecuted a number of high-profile criminal cases.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Dunbar stepped down from his post as chief deputy district attorney on Sept. 10, capping – at least for now -- a 28-year career as a prosecutor.

“It’s coming to a close,” Dunbar said. “The close of this chapter, at least. But satisfying? That doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel about the work that we’ve done.”

Dunbar has spent nearly three decades as a public servant as a prosecutor in both Douglas County and more recently in Shawnee County.

“The 28 years,” he said, “absolutely flew by.”

Without singling out any particular cases, Dunbar said he was most gratified by standing up for crime victims in the courtroom.

“The things that stand out to me,” he said, “are the cases where I really felt like we stood in front of the victim to protect them and bring their cause through the process.

“Those cases meant a lot to me. And oftentimes, those are cases involving children victims.”

He added that other cases that stand out are those resulting in a safer community.

“The other cases that I think really have mattered to me,” he said, “are those cases where we’ve protected the community as a whole by attempting to – I don’t want to say remove but to -- excuse certain individuals from the community for a period of time, so that would provide a layer of safety for everyone else.”

Dunbar said it was a pleasure to work with other lawyers and staff members in a kind of team setting in the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.

“We have lunch together almost every day,” he said. “We have a conference room that seats about 15 people, and every day, it’s full for lunch. We try not to talk too much shop during lunch, because we get a lot of that during the day.

“But it’s still a place where we kick around different ideas, different concepts.”

Dunbar said people driving by the Shawnee County Courthouse often will see lights still on late into the night.

Though the nature of the prosecutor’s job can be demanding, Dunbar said he had to learn to separate his work from his personal life.

“It is without a doubt a process,” Dunbar said. “It didn’t happen overnight.

I couldn’t convince myself I had to keep them separate. It was almost impossible, because, like so many other professions, we take our work home with us.”

Dunbar said he tried to keep an eye on others in the DA’s office to make sure they weren’t becoming overwhelmed by their work.

“It’s important to have a sense of humor, not about the work that we do, but just generally,” he said, “and not let people take things too seriously all the time. Because there are times to take things very seriously, but when you get a moment to laugh and you get a moment to just share a story or have a conversation that’s not work-related, you have to do it.”

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay had worked alongside Dunbar for a number of years as a prosecutor.

When he was elected as Shawnee County District Attorney in 2017, Kagay called Dunbar to ask if he’d serve as his chief deputy district attorney.

Dunbar quickly agreed to serve for the four-year term for Kagay.

After Kagay was re-elected in 2021, the door was still open for Dunbar to maintain the position. But Dunbar was planning to retire as a member of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System.

Kagay said it was “amazing” to see Dunbar in action in a courtroom, where he had a knack of helping the jury understand complicated legal proceedings.

“I’ve never seen somebody who was better at helping the jury to understand these legal concepts and to get their mind wrapped around the case.

“It was uncanny how natural that presentation is.”

Beyond being a valued colleague in the district attorney’s office, Kagay said, Dunbar also served as a mentor to himself and other young lawyers, making each feel valued and “special.”

Kagay also noted Dunbar’s career in the U.S. Air Force and his continued public service as a prosecutor.

“I think we should all aspire to be more like Dan Dunbar,” Kagay said. “I know I do.”

