RCPD Director Dennis Butler announces retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department Director, Dennis P. Butler announced that he plans to retire early next year.

Butler announced his retirement on Monday and he will continue to serve through January.

RCPD thanked butler for his service and his contributions to maintaining a high standard at the department.

“We thank Director Butler for serving this community with integrity,” Riley County Law Board Chair Linda Morse said. “We wish him well on this new chapter of retirement at 41 years playing an active role in shaping the future of law enforcement as an officer and leader.”

Butler was sworn in as the RCPD Director on December 31, 2018, and he is currently 61 years old.

The RCPD law board will meet soon to start the search for a new chief.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.