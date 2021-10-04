Advertisement

Online video series helps parents tackle tough topics with teens

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A presentation that helps parents tackle tough topics with teens has moved online.

“Prepped and Ready” targets parents and caregivers of kids age 18 and younger. Children’s Mercy in Kansas City produced what had been an in-person presentation. Since COVID restrictions have prevented public events they decided to put it together in an online format.

Parents can log on at their convenience to get advice on topics like safe storage of guns and medications, vaping, body image, and suicide prevention.

“Most parents really are so busy they don’t have time to join a webinar at 7 pm. They may have three or five minutes on their lunch break to watch a video, or maybe while they’re waiting in the carpool line, or maybe 11 o’clock at night when they’re getting ready to go to bed,” said Dr. Shayla Sullivant, a child and adolescent psychologist at Children’s Mercy. “We want this to really suit parents and their lifestyle and what works for them. I really feel like to reach parents where they’re at is what’s most important.”

You can access the “Prepped and Ready” videos through Oct. 21 at the Children’s Mercy web site.

