Advertisement

One person taken to hospital after motorcycle and car collision Sunday morning

Authorities are investigating a motorcycle accident in Southwest Topeka on Sunday morning.
Authorities are investigating a motorcycle accident in Southwest Topeka on Sunday morning.(wibw)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are investigating a motorcycle accident in Southwest Topeka on Sunday morning.

Watch commander told 13 NEWS that police were called to SW 21st and Sims Avenue just before 10:30 AM Sunday morning.

Authorities say a passenger car vehicle collided with a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

We have no further details at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka parents called to court for students truancy following COVID online learning
Topeka parents called to court for students truancy following COVID online learning
FILE
Dollar General faces lawsuit for alleged age discrimination in Oklahoma
After a man drove into the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant on Saturday morning, Oct. 2, 2021,...
No signs of intoxication after man drives car into Topeka Chinese restaurant
FILE - WWII Vet Sidney Walton, 102, on a 50-state, 50-governor tour, visited Gov. Laura Kelly...
One of nation’s last WWII veterans dies weeks after meeting with Gov. Kelly
First Afghan allies arrive in MHK
Family of 5 arrives, as the first Afghan allies to resettle, in Manhattan

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) and other players thank their fans at the end of their...
Buxton, Polanco HR, Twins top Royals; Perez tied for HR lead
Andy Reid won his 100th career regular season win as a head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs on...
Andy Reid wins 100th career game as head coach of the Chiefs
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple cars crashing and a domestic...
Semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple crashes and a domestic incident in Lawrence on Friday