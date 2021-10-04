One person taken to hospital after motorcycle and car collision Sunday morning
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are investigating a motorcycle accident in Southwest Topeka on Sunday morning.
Watch commander told 13 NEWS that police were called to SW 21st and Sims Avenue just before 10:30 AM Sunday morning.
Authorities say a passenger car vehicle collided with a motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt.
We have no further details at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
