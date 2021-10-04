Advertisement

One killed Sunday morning in head-on crash in Ellis County

One person was killed and another person was injured in a head-on crash Sunday morning in Ellis...
One person was killed and another person was injured in a head-on crash Sunday morning in Ellis County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a head-on crash Sunday morning in Ellis County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:14 a.m. Sunday on US-183 highway, south of Butterfield Trail Road. The location was about 12 miles south of Hays.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2017 GMC Sierra sport utility vehicle that was southbound on US-183 attempted to pass a vehicle.

The GMC then collided head-on with a 2007 Mercury Milan, which was traveling north on US-183 highway.

The GMC came to rest facing south near the southbound shoulder, while the Mercury came to rest facing north near the northbound shoulder.

The patrol said the driver of the Mercury, James D. Kohl, 56, of Schoenchen, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kohl, who was alone in his vehicle, was wearing his seat belt, the patrol said.

The driver of the GMC, Martin E. Velazquez Cruz, 20, of Kansas City, Mo., was reported to have suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The patrol said Velazquez Cruz, who also was traveling alone in his vehicle, was wearing his seat belt.

