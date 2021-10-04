Advertisement

One dead after Sunday night shooting in Geary County

One person died after being shot Sunday evening in Geary County, authorities said.
One person died after being shot Sunday evening in Geary County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead following a Sunday night shooting in Geary County, authorities said.

The shooting is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Authorities said Geary County sheriff’s deputies were called at 8:24 p.m. Sunday to Geary Community Hospital in Junction City regarding a possible shooting victim, who had been driven to the hospital.

Geary County sheriff’s officials said the victim later died from injuries suffered in the shooting.

Authorities said the shooting was reported to have occurred in a rural area in Geary County.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information may call the Geary County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 238-2261 or Geary County dispatch at (785) 762-5912.

