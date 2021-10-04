Newman Regional Health giving vaccine booster shots

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health has started administering 3rd and boost doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Newman Regional Health is administering COVID-19 vaccines Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination with Newman Regional Health, call the vaccine scheduling hotline at (620) 343-6801, schedule through the patient portal, or visit www.newmanrh.org/covid19vaccine.

Those eligible include anyone aged 65 and older, regardless of a medical condition, people in long-term care settings, 50-64-year-olds with underlying medical conditions, 18-64-year-olds who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional settings based on individual benefits and risks, and 18-49-year-olds with underlying medical conditions.

