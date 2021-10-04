Monday evening forecast: A warm start to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week will be quiet overall with the potential for a mid-week rain chance however most spots will likely stay dry with a better chance of rain with a cold front on Sunday.

The main focus will be on an upper level low that will develop to our southeast tomorrow that will retrograde or shift west and possibly have an impact on our weather on Wednesday in the form of more clouds and a low chance for spotty light rain showers and a potential t-storm. Most spots will likely stay dry though but you’ll notice on Supercast and if you watch the radar the next couple days, the rain and clouds will be moving from east to west because of the counterclockwise rotation of the low.

The higher chance of rain looks to develop with a cold front on Sunday and will bring a chance for rain on Monday as well. Most of the rain Sunday looks to be south of I-70 however uncertainty exists on Monday as to how widespread any rain might be.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Clouds may increase a bit from east to west in the afternoon. In general there will still be plenty of sun with highs slightly cooler especially if there is more clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be the coolest day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 70s. For those that receive any rain, it’ll likely be between a trace and 0.10″.

A warming trend occurs Thursday through Saturday where Saturday will be the hottest day of the next 8 as highs may be close to 90°.

Enjoy the week ahead, it’ll generally be ideal weather for any outdoor activities. Even if any rain impacts your area Wednesday it won’t be heavy. There is a higher concern for rain on Sunday. The timing of the cold front will be key as to when to expect rain and where so keep checking back daily for updates.

