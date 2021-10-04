Advertisement

Manhattan Fire Dept. partnering with National Fire Protection Assoc. at Open House

Manhattan Fire Department Quint 5 at National Night Out
Manhattan Fire Department Quint 5 at National Night Out(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department announced they will host its annual Open House from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m at the Headquarters Fire Station on Sunday, Oct. 10.

The Headquarters Fire Station is at 2000 Denison Ave.

MFD says they are teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 3-9) campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” It works to educate everyone about actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

MFD says to listen for continuous three loud beeps which means there is smoke or a fire present. They say to get out, call 9-1-1 and stay out.

They say a single chirp every 30-60 seconds means the battery is low and needs changed. If chirping sounds continue after replacing the battery, the whole unit must be replaced. All smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years.

They say to make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of your family, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

There will be activities for all ages at the Open House. They’ll have rides on Old Engine 1, search and rescue with K-9 Duke, and operation demonstrations. They are having firefighter physical courses for kids too to see if becoming a firefighter could be in their future.

At 2 p.m., they are set to have a live side-by-side fire demonstration that shows the effectiveness of home fire sprinklers.

