Advertisement

Kansas business shows appreciation for firefighters at Topeka fire station

By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The S.E. Jefferson fire station received chili and cinnamon rolls Monday from Kansas Insurance to kick off Fire Prevention Month.

Kansas Insurance partnered with Wendy’s and Paradise Donuts to pass out over 300 meals to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift firefighters. They picked up chili from Wendy’s and cinnamon rolls from Paradise Donuts.

They delivered 250 meals today to the Topeka stations and plan to deliver another 100 meals tomorrow to the rural stations.

Kansas Insurance wanted to thank them for the service they do for the community.

“I think it is important to thank all the front line workers. I mean, especially with everything we got going on right now,” Jeff Biggs, with Kansas Insurance, said. “These guys, like I said, they are running in, right after we celebrated 9/11 and now we are into fire prevention month. This was just a perfect tie in.”

Kansas Insurance, located at 2315 NW Topeka Blvd, hopes to make this an annual event. You can learn more about them here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple cars crashing and a domestic...
Semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple crashes and a domestic incident in Lawrence on Friday
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
Topeka bar hosts fundraiser for family of murder-suicide victim
Brant Adam Powell, 42, of Wichita, and Susan Marie Tolin, 45, of Mulvane were both arrested on...
Two people arrested on drug charges Sunday morning in Jackson Co.
One person died after being shot Sunday evening in Geary County, authorities said.
Victim identified after Sunday night shooting in Geary County
Topeka parents called to court for students truancy following COVID online learning
Topeka parents called to court for students truancy following COVID online learning

Latest News

Whitson Elementary School hosts its own version of the Olympics
Whitson Elementary School celebrates Anti-Bullying Week with Kindness Week
Pottawatomie Co. pays hacker over $70,000 to restore computer systems
Pottawatomie Co. pays hacker over $70,000 to restore computer systems
Whitson Elementary School hosts its own version of the Olympics
Whitson Elementary School hosts its own version of the Olympics
Kansas Association of Broadcasters conference in Wichita
13 News attends Kansas Association of Broadcasters conference