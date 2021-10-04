Kansas business shows appreciation for firefighters at Topeka fire station

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The S.E. Jefferson fire station received chili and cinnamon rolls Monday from Kansas Insurance to kick off Fire Prevention Month.

Kansas Insurance partnered with Wendy’s and Paradise Donuts to pass out over 300 meals to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift firefighters. They picked up chili from Wendy’s and cinnamon rolls from Paradise Donuts.

They delivered 250 meals today to the Topeka stations and plan to deliver another 100 meals tomorrow to the rural stations.

Kansas Insurance wanted to thank them for the service they do for the community.

“I think it is important to thank all the front line workers. I mean, especially with everything we got going on right now,” Jeff Biggs, with Kansas Insurance, said. “These guys, like I said, they are running in, right after we celebrated 9/11 and now we are into fire prevention month. This was just a perfect tie in.”

Kansas Insurance, located at 2315 NW Topeka Blvd, hopes to make this an annual event. You can learn more about them here.

