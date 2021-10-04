Advertisement

Highland man killed in weekend crash in Doniphan County

Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HIGHLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed early Saturday in a rollover crash in Doniphan County in northeast Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Keith B. Terry, 62, of Highland.

The crash was reported at 12:34 a.m. Saturday near 240th and Castleton Road. The location was about a mile west of Highland.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Terry was driving a 2008 Cadillac CTS car east on 240th when the vehicle didn’t negotiate a curve in the road.

The Cadillac went off the roadway on the right shoulder, then came back onto the road.

The patrol said Terry overcorrected to the right and the car went off the road, where it struck the guardrail. The car then went over the guardrail, down the embankment and rolled.

Terry was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Terry was alone in the vehicle and wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

