Governor Kelly signs executive order creating Child Advocate Division

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly signed executive order creating a division that will help protect Kansas children and families.

Governors Kelly’s new executive order establishes the division of the child advocate- an accountability structure to protect Kansas families within the child welfare system.

“For years, our state’s essential family services were neglected and underfunded, leaving our kids and families more vulnerable than ever before. Fixing those systemic problems has been a top priority for my administration, and the Division of the Child Advocate is a significant step forward to ensure every Kansas child is protected from harm.” said Kelly.

The duties of the Division of Child Advocate include compiling complaints on behalf of children within the child welfare system, reviewing practices of agents in the system, and educating children and families on their rights and entitlements under state and federal law.

Kelly said that state family services have been neglected for a while and this addition should allow for improvements.

“Just to have another set of eyes on what it is that they’re doing, another group able to look in and say ‘you’re doing it this way, if you do it this way perhaps there will be better outcomes,’ said Kelly. “Kids have always been my thing and to be able to put something like this in the state of Kansas means a lot.”

Governor Kelly said that she hasn’t decided who will fill the position just yet but she would like to appoint someone as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.