City’s Property Maintenance series hosting last session Monday night

Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a blaze at a vacant house at 1500 S. Kansas Ave.
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City is hosting its last session for the Public Health and Safety Committee’s Change Our Culture of Property Maintenance Public Input series at Lundgren Elementary School.

It will be held Monday night at the Elementary School in Oakland starting at 6:30 p.m. The City wrote in a tweet, “For those who cannot attend but have some ideas or strategies to suggest, a portal for suggestions through the City’s website topeka.org is available. Just look for it on the front page!”

The committee says they are working to change the culture of property maintenance by asking Topekans for their thoughts on vacant properties.

The Committee’s goal is to cut sub-standard housing by 50 percent in five years, reduce deterioration in vacant homes, and improve Topeka’s appearance.

The Public Health and Safety Committee hosted a series of meetings during September, that included property maintenance, substandard and vacant properties, overgrown and trashed lots.

