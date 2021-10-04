Advertisement

Buxton, Polanco HR, Twins top Royals; Perez tied for HR lead

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) and other players thank their fans at the end of their...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) and other players thank their fans at the end of their last baseball game of the season, against the Minnesota Twins, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco hit homers and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 Sunday in their final game of the season.

Royals star Salvador Perez went 0 for 2 with a walk and finished in a tie with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big league home run lead with 48. Perez wound up matching the team record for home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019.

“It was a lot of hard work and I thank God for this season,” Perez said. “To end the season this way was good and I think we’ll only get better.”

Perez topped the majors with 121 RBIs.

Buxton hit his 19th homer off the left field foul pole to extend the Twins lead to 7-3 in the fifth inning. He missed over 40% of the season due to an oblique strain.

The Twins got to rookie Jackson Kowar (0-6) by scoring five runs in the first inning, three on Polanco’s homer. Polanco’s 98 RBIs this season are the most in Minnesota history by a switch-hitter.

“They played until the very end and gave us exactly what we saw all year,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “They took over the game and a huge part of winning this game and the organization. It’s great to see them finish strong.”

Twins starter Charlie Barnes went 2 2/3 innings and gave up two runs and seven hits. Nick Vincent (1-0) got the win after throwing two scoreless innings.

“We won the last game and I’m happy for that,” said Luis Arraez, who had three hits and scored twice for Minnesota. “I’m excited for next season. I think we have a good team, but we play hard and won a lot of games. We need to play baseball and that’s it.”

Kansas City scored three times in the third, getting three infield hits in the inning, but trailed 5-3. Nicky Lopez hit a single in the inning and was then pulled from the game, becoming the first shortstop in Royals history to hit .300 in a season.

“I think we improved, but it’s all lip service right now,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “Put your work gloves on and let’s take the next step.”

The Twins ended the season at 73-89 and in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the previous two years. The Royals, who were 16-9 in early May, finished at 74-88.

UP NEXT

The Twins and Royals open the 2022 spring training schedule on Feb. 26.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka parents called to court for students truancy following COVID online learning
Topeka parents called to court for students truancy following COVID online learning
FILE
Dollar General faces lawsuit for alleged age discrimination in Oklahoma
After a man drove into the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant on Saturday morning, Oct. 2, 2021,...
No signs of intoxication after man drives car into Topeka Chinese restaurant
FILE - WWII Vet Sidney Walton, 102, on a 50-state, 50-governor tour, visited Gov. Laura Kelly...
One of nation’s last WWII veterans dies weeks after meeting with Gov. Kelly
First Afghan allies arrive in MHK
Family of 5 arrives, as the first Afghan allies to resettle, in Manhattan

Latest News

Andy Reid won his 100th career regular season win as a head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs on...
Andy Reid wins 100th career game as head coach of the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first...
Tyreek Hill shreds the Eagles defense in 42-30 Chiefs win
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold walks on the field during the second half of an NCAA college...
Purdy’s 4 1st-quarter TDs spark Iowa St rout of Kansas, 59-7
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) passes under pressure from Oklahoma linebacker Nik...
Sooners survive upset-minded K-State, winning 37-31