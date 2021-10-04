Armed Forces Rodeo returns to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special rodeo returns to Topeka this week, and will take time to pay tribute to all veterans.

The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association features competitors who are active duty or retired military, veterans, or their families.

“It gives them an opportunity to come together as, we’ll call it a family, a military family, if not to compete and do well, at least to celebrate with your veterans who have had a like calling: a love for their country and the love of rodeo,” Steve Milton with PAFRA said.

The week’s festivities begin with a parade around the Topeka Colmery O’Neil VA Medical Center grounds. It will begin at 2 pm Wednesday, and include police and fire vehicles, classic cars, and rodeo participants. Joe Burks with Easter Kansas VA said it is a way for veterans to again feel involved in the community after more than a year of being closed in due to the pandemic.

The public is invited to participate in the parade or watch it. Lineup begins at 1 pm Wednesday. Enter from the 21st St. entrance.

The rodeo is 6 pm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights in Stormont Vail Events Center’s Landon Arena. Purchase tickets at www.StormontVailEventsCenter.com.

