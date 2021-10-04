Andy Reid wins 100th career game as head coach of the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30 on Sunday to mark a momentous feat in the legendary career of Andy Reid.

It marked career win number 100 for Reid as a head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. This is the second franchise that Reid has led to the century mark in wins. He coached the Eagles to 130 regular season wins from 1999 through 2012.

Reid became the first coach in NFL History to lead multiple franchises to 100 wins.

One of the greatest to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/jnDj5Z6mxu — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 3, 2021

Reid has a career record of 100-45 through eight full seasons plus four games in Kansas City. Reid holds a career coaching record of 230-138-1. Reid currently has the fifth most career regular season wins by any coach in NFL History. He stands 20 regular season wins behind Tom Landry.

Today's MVP = BIG RED❗️ pic.twitter.com/UP8Ek5clC4 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 3, 2021

