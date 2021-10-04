13 News attends Kansas Association of Broadcasters conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today marks day 1 of the Kansas Association of Broadcasters annual conference that is being help in Wichita this year.

Some of our reporters are learning from news veterans about how to navigate the changing media industry during the pandemic and Covid’s long term effects on how news is presented to you.

Plus, they’re learning how to get their creative juices flowing to get unique stories on the air.

Presenters say they hope viewers like you can see a difference.

“I think like with every industry we’ve had to adapt and learn how to work from home,” says Allison Mazzei, President of the KAB, “and we’ll have more of a hybrid model in perhaps every department. I know at Channel 13 you had your meteorologist working from home and doing weather casts from home which was not the model before and so just adapting to the changing environment of employees.”

The night ends with KAB’s annual awards dinner, where WIBW-TV will accept honors including station of the year

The conference continues through lunch on Tuesday.

