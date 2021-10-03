Wichita police identify man killed in Sunday morning officer-involved shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified 41-year-old Jess Jackson as the man killed early Sunday morning in an officer-involved shooting.

Police said around 2 a.m. Sunday, a clerk working at the QuikTrip at Central and Oliver called 911 to report a suicidal person. The department said the clerk said a woman was at the convenience store and said her boyfriend had threatened her, made suicidal statements and possibly fired a gun in a home in the 800 block of north Terrace.

Officers were sent to both QuikTrip and the home. The woman was no longer at Quiktrip when officers arrived.

WPD said officers at the home, talked with a man who said he was letting Jackson stay with him. The man told officers Jackson was having relationship problems. The man called out for Jackson, but he did not respond. The man then let officers inside the home.

The department said officers contacted Jackson, who was in bed. WPD said the officers asked Jackson to get out of bed and show his hands, but he ignored the commands and reached towards the floor.

WPD said the officers continued to give Jackson commands to put his hands up and stop reaching for the ground, but he reached toward the ground, grabbed a handgun and pointed it at the officers.

The department said one officer then fired 4 shots, striking Jackson. WPD said officers performed life-saving measures but Jackson died at the scene.

WPD said the gun in Jackson’s possession was not reported stolen. It is a .380 handgun.

Through further investigation, the department said Jackson and the woman who made the initial report were having relationship issues and Jackson made statements that he would have a “shootout” with police or that he would be dead before officers could find him. The department said Jackson has previously documented history with domestic violence and multiple warrants through various jurisdictions.

The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings, the department said. The officer has been with the department for one year.

WPD said the investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the district attorney’s office. The Kansas Bureau of Investigations will be assisting.

