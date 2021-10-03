Advertisement

Tyreek Hill shreds the Eagles defense in 42-30 Chiefs win

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs ended a two-game losing streak with an offensively dominating 42-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes played up to his former League MVP standard by throwing five touchdowns. He completed 24/30 passes for 278 yards as well and threw one interception.

Tyreek Hill was nearly unstoppable in the contest. He caught 11 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

This win gave Andy Reid his 100th career win as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s the only coach in NFL History to reach that mark with multiple NFL Franchises (Reid had 140 career wins with the Philadelphia Eagles).

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) head back home to play the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The game is slated to be played at 7:20 p.m.

