Two people arrested on drug charges Sunday morning in Jackson Co.

Brant Adam Powell, 42, of Wichita, and Susan Marie Tolin, 45, of Mulvane were both arrested on...
Brant Adam Powell, 42, of Wichita, and Susan Marie Tolin, 45, of Mulvane were both arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Sunday morning in Jackson County.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Sunday morning in Jackson County.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a Toyota Sienna around 11:30 a.m. for an alleged registration violation.

A KHP K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics within the vehicle.

Sheriff Morse says Brant Adam Powell, 42, of Wichita was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Susan Marie Tolin, 45, of Mulvane, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of prescription drugs.

