Sunday night forecast: clouds clear turning things chilly overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some folks in Northeast Kansas saw rain on Saturday while many others did not, but we will all being drying out this upcoming week.

Clouds have gradually cleared the area this afternoon which will allow our temperatures tonight to become cool with lows in the low 50s and upper 40s overnight.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low 50s and upper 40s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs near 80. Wind N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow is more of the same with highs maybe a degree or two warmer, but skies staying sunny with light northerly winds at 5 to 10 mph in afternoon. Tomorrow night is also looking cool in the low 50s. Tuesday will likely be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s due to winds becoming more easterly at 5 to 10 mph.

The same area of low pressure that gave some of us rain on Saturday actually returns to the area on Wednesday and could produce a shower or two in far eastern Kansas, but for now have left conditions dry during that time. South winds also return on Thursday bumping our highs into the upper 70s and low 80s again with generally sunny skies expected.

Beginning Friday and lasting through Sunday, afternoon temperatures likely reach the mid 80s with south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Our next best chance for rain appears move into the region on Monday bringing potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms. This is not a sure thing yet, but it would be nice if it were to come true and provide widespread rainfall for Northeast Kansas.

Dry 8-day forecast (WIBW)

Allergy Report for Tomorrow (Monday) (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Take action to enjoy the nice weather! You may need to treat your allergies though as Ragweed is still high during this time.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.