Sunday forecast: clearing skies and staying dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The low pressure that brought rain for some yesterday is now well to our east and has provided us with northwesterly flow for today with skies clearing becoming mostly sunny. Rainfall amounts were spotty with the heaviest accumulations farther south with Emporia seeing 0.74″ yesterday.

The next 8 days will be dry with temperatures fairly mild for the first part of the week then warming up for the end of the week.

Today: Skies clearing. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low 50s and upper 40s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs near 80. Wind N 5-10 mph.

Today will be nice with highs in the upper 70s with clearing skies becoming sunny by this evening with lows tonight reaching the upper 40s in the north and west with low 50s elsewhere. We likely reach 80 degrees tomorrow with sunny skies and light north winds.

Winds become east on Tuesday through Wednesday therefore our temperatures could be a degree or two cooler with sunny to mostly sunny skies remaining. Lows will also be in the low 50s by the midweek.

We warm up to the low to mid 80s again on Friday with south winds returning at 10 to 15 mph through the weekend. We are not anticipating any rain chances this week and are expected to remain mostly dry.

8-Day Forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

The rain from today will continue to push eastward through the evening especially south of I-70. Have the umbrella handy Watch out for patchy fog tomorrow morning

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.