Semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple crashes and a domestic incident in Lawrence on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) -Kansas Highway Patrol says a semi-crash on I-70 leads to multiple cars crashing and a domestic incident in Lawrence on Friday afternoon.

According to KHP Trooper Karl Koenig, a bobtail semi hit the wall at mile marker 199 eastbound causing the East and West lanes to be backed up five miles.

KHP Trooper Koenig says another car accident happened two miles back from the initial crash when a car hit the rear of a different semi.

The second crash blocked the center and left lanes of eastbound I-70.

KHP Trooper Koenig says a third accident happened a mile from the second accident, when two cars rear-ended each other, adding additional traffic.

KHP Trooper Koenig says Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office took on a fourth crash that happened near the area.

Meantime, a domestic dispute took place near mile marker 198. Trooper Koenig says a half a mile from Lecompton/Lawrence EB exit there was a domestic dispute between a man (presumed passenger) on a woman (presumed driver).

He says they pulled to the side where the man pulled a knife on the woman. Trooper Koenig says they were initially in backup traffic.

All incidents were within five miles of the initial crash.

Trooper Koenig says the cause of the initial crash was due to another semi-cutting off the driver who took evasive action causing the driver to crash.

Authorities say there were no signs of intoxication on any of the crashes. Officials say it’s unclear what caused the domestic incident.

KHP says the man was taken into jail for the domestic incident. Authorities say people involved in the crashes had minor injuries.

Traffic was backed up from 3:45 PM to 8:30 PM on Friday. Authorities are still investigating the incidents.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.