Last Steins and Vines of the season brings people to zoo despite rain

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday night was the finale for the Steins and Vines events at the Topeka Zoo this year.

Due to the weather, live music was moved inside in the Kay’s Garden. Food trucks were moved to the front entrance outside, but that didn’t stop people from coming out today!

The Topeka zoo said they’ve enjoyed giving back to the community all while doing it for a good cause.

Dalton brewer attended the festivities. He said, “It’s always a good cause to donate to the animals, go to the zoo and always have some beer and have a good time.”

Jared Bednar, Topeka Zoo Director of Administration and Creative, said, “A lot of people are looking for ways and reasons to get out and the zoo has been something of a comfort zone for everybody. An opportunity to get out with family and friends, of course enjoy the evening, enjoy some times with the kids left at home and it’s just been really enjoyable to know that we can bring joy to other people coming out here to the zoo.”

Bednar, wearing a Batman mask during the interview, said he wore it to promote the “Boo at the Zoo” events which will take place at the end of the month on October 23rd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and because of Halloween.

