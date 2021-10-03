Advertisement

KDOC searching for Wichita minimum-security inmate who left work-release Saturday night

The Kansas Department of Corrections is looking for a minimum custody resident Elving Eugene Morris who walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility and was placed on escape status around 7:50 p.m. Saturday(KWCH)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Corrections is looking for a minimum custody resident who walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility. Authorities say Elving Eugene Morris was placed on escape status around 7:50 p.m. Saturday.

KDOC says Morris left Walmart in the community at 4:05 p.m. and was reported missing when he did not report back to the facility following an approved community pass.

He’s described as a 43-year-old black male, 5ft. 10 in. tall, 179 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Morris was last seen wearing jeans and a long-sleeved, button-up, white shirt and gray sweatshirt.

Morris is currently serving a sentence for a conviction in Sedgwick County for removing electronic monitoring equipment. Morris was last seen leaving the Wichita Work Release Facility at 400 South Emporia in Wichita, Kansas.

The escape is currently being investigated. New information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on Morris can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 316-265-5211 or local law enforcement at 911.

