The Kaw Valley Farm Tour gives opportunity to discover local gems

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kaw Valley Farm Tour allows people to discover the hidden gems Northeast Kansas has to offer.

From tomatoes to wine, to fresh peppers, there is something for everyone!

The first stop is Arkenberg Farms--

“Our farm is a market-style farm we are producing on about an acre in a half, two acres right now the market-style farm is everything is on a 30-inch bed, 18-inch walkway, we are getting ready to do more traditional type tractor type farming, we also run a big sunflower field every year, we even do a u-pick with peppers, cucumbers, and tomatoes,” said owner, Keith Arkenberg.

Arkenberg says they dedicate lots of time to some specialties.

“We primarily specialize in lettuce and greens we also grow a lot of radishes, cucumbers, carrots tomatoes and onions, and a bit of celery,” he said.

Once the vegetables are done growing, they take them to local markets to share.

“Our primary market is the Downtown Topeka Farmers Market we are there every Saturday the whole entire day and we also sell to restaurants across town and other whole-sellers and we also do on-farm on Saturdays during the season when we are open,”.

Down the road, you will come across a winery that has a variety of wines, whether you like dry or sweet they have something to suit your needs.

“Glaciers Edge Winery is set on the edge of the last glacier that came down through here, we produce over 1,200 gallons of wine each year, it’s a small boutique winery which nice views and wonderful people,” said Owner, Mike Steinert.

Steinert says there is something that makes this winery unique--

“What we try to do is bring a nice Kansas feel, the wines that we offer come from grapes within a 50-mile radius from here,” he said.

“Were meeting new people here all the time, folks that they didn’t know we were here that just like several miles away and it gives opportunity to individuals to go out and see the farm activities that are taking place, new creameries that are taking place that is coming online, individuals that have been here for a very long time providing an opportunity for the community to get a look at what goes on behind closed doors,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.