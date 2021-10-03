Helping Hands raises $10,000 with Food Truck Nights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society celebrates their last food truck fundraiser after raising thousands of dollars this summer.

Grace Clinton, HHHS Director of Business Development, said, “This morning we really weren’t sure what the weather was going to look like. We weren’t sure if we were going to be able to hold it and our food trucks have really rallied and they said we’ll be there. Rain or shine.”

HHHS hosted their final food truck night fundraiser on a rainy Saturday afternoon.

They’ve had to get creative bringing out bands and prizes since they started it in April.

Saturday, they got into the holiday festivities with a costume contest for the animals.

Owner of Poppin Minis Richard Fergison said “Week one was super. Everyone was really happy, we done good. We made a lot of money for the humane society then about week four, it was so hot, 100 degrees, there was hardly anybody here. We all started wondering, ah man is this going to work this year but it’s come out alright.

Just alright is an understatement.

“This year, the food truck night fundraiser has raised over $10,000 for the animals here inside helping hands humane society,” said Clinton. “This is the portion of proceeds they share with us. They also have tip jars out and then general donations when people are here. So, it’s been amazing.”

Aaron Parrish, Owner of Poppin Squeeze and helped start the fundraiser alongside Fergison, said, “Richard came up to me earlier and said that number and I was astonished. I thought that was phenomenal. I had no idea, I didn’t really think about it that much. I know what I give every time. I don’t poke and prod about numbers.”

Clinton said it’s expensive to keep up with the care, vaccinations, and equipment for their animals. She’s glad food truck nights have worked to help all of the more than 500 animals inside..

“When people come out and eat here, it really does matter. It makes a huge difference because that is a really big fundraiser. That’s a really significant portion of our budget to take care of them,” she said.

“When Richard came up and said $10,000 -- really makes you sit back and think like ok. This past year, all that time and effort really paid off.”

There have been no official meetings for having food truck nights next year, but all three are working towards making that happen.

Winners of the costume contest will be announced on the HHHS Facebook Page.

