Family of 5 arrives, as the first Afghan allies to resettle, in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The first Afghan Allies arrived in Kansas City late Friday evening. Members of the Manhattan Afghan Resettlement Team welcomed the family of 5 at the Kansas City International Airport, bringing them home to Manhattan.

“They were very tired, and we’re trying to give them space and time to acclimate and get settled in.” Manhattan Afghan Resettlement Team, member, Aaron Estabrook says.

The journey to Manhattan has been long, with checkpoints for health and background screenings at military bases both abroad and stateside.

“They ended up in Fort Bliss, in Texas, where, for the last few weeks, where they’ve been going through the health screenings and more processing and vetting so they’re, they’re very vetted and processed and ready to do this, get on to the next step of their life.” Estabrook says.

The father served as an Ally to the US military while in Afghanistan, helping to secure the Kabul Airport after the fall of the government, with his wife giving birth to their 3rd child at that airport just 2 days before beginning their journey to Kansas.

“It’s gonna be fun to watch them grow in this community and with all the community support that they already have, taking those steps to really begin what is traditionally the American dream.” Estabrook says.

The family is excited to get settled and take the next steps in their journey.

“It’s just so great to see those smiles and the joy that they have and what, what they’ve been through, and knowing what this community can provide for them in the future.” Estabrook says.

The family is living in a Manhattan area hotel until permanent housing arrangements are finalized. For more information on how you can support the Afghan Resettlement Team, go to AlliesWelcome.com.

