Dozens gather Saturday in honor for Lisa Chapman’s legacy to live on

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Dozens of people gathered Saturday morning in Jackson County to remember the life and legacy of a WIBW friend and colleague.

The Lisa’s Legacy 5-k walk and run stepped off this morning in Netawaka.

The event is held in memory of Lisa Chapman, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2013 at the age of 36.

Lisa was 13 NEWS regional sales manager here at WIBW.

All funds raised through the event go to award scholarships to deserving student-athletes at Jackson Heights High School.

13′S Melissa Brunner and Doug Brown joined Lisa’s family and friends for the event.

