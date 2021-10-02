Topeka parents called to court for students truancy following COVID online learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several parents told 13 NEWS they received notices to appear in court because their kids had excessive truancies during remote learning last school year.

13 NEWS heard from more than a half dozen parents who were served a court summons.

Two Highland Park High School moms told 13 NEWS it stems from issues that arose when their children were in remote learning.

“It’s frustrating that we’re all going to court for this,” Belinda Smiley said.

Belinda Smiley was served a court summons two days ago, it states her child missed an excessive amount of school days during the year and could be removed from the home.

Smiley says the incident happened during remote learning where her child dealt with internet issues, a death in the family, and being sick with covid-19, “a lot of these kids weren’t responsible enough to do that. We were having issues with that, but then we started having troubles with, like the computers not working, trying to find time to get off work to exchange the computers.”

“You know it’s just a mess, I talk to the principal around that time and he let me know that they were having a big problem with almost all the students at the school,” Smiley added.

Smiley isn’t alone, Norita Wilson said she received the court summons last month, “I am a parent that got up and made sure my child got on her calls. There were some days I fight with her that was specifically because she couldn’t understand it and there was nobody to help her.”

“She did catch covid unfortunately but she got over it you know and she didn’t have it anymore. That was a lot of our issue, I’d call and tell them that my internet was not working,” Wilson added.

Both parents say they notified the school if their children were going to miss class.

“She came back and made up all her work and did everything she was supposed to do, which really upset me because I called them in and I was under the impression that she was going to be excused,” Smiley emphasized.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told 13 NEWS Kansas law requires schools to notify the DA’s office and file a truancy action under the state’s Child in Need of Care Code.

Kagay said the office received 676 truancy referrals for the 2020/ 2021 school year - more than the 318 received the year before.

USD 501 said in a statement, the district has practices in place to prevent truancy and it worked very hard in the spring of 2020 to ensure students had access to a high-quality education during the pandemic.

Parents say this notice has them on edge.

“I don’t know if these types of things will be on my child’s record. It’s just not fair, it’s not fair to her it’s not fair to any of these kids or parents that are going through this,” Smiley said.

“Actually I’m hoping that our parents don’t have to go through this and we can move forward,” Wilson said. “Our children are not going to have to be humiliated and have to be on truancy and go talk to workers. I just know I’m not very happy about it.” Wilson added.

Kagay says his office rarely seeks to remove a child from the home over truancy. Kagay told 13 NEWS the initial hearing is the clerk’s docket, where parents fill out the information and may have a court services officer assigned to monitor the situation.

Kagay says anyone is welcome to call the clerk’s office for more information.

