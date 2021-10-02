Stormont Vail highlights respiratory therapists as pandemic continues to impact community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the community, Stormont Vail Health has highlighted its respiratory therapists for their dedication to patients during the health crisis.

Respiratory therapists Brittany Rumold and Theresa Rose of Stormont Vail Health explain what the world of Respiratory Therapy is all about.

Rumold said over the past 18 months, during the COVID-19 pandemic, respiratory therapists have taken care of the patients that are the sickest and had a high volume of patients that needed care.

“I am proud to work beside a phenomenal team of RTs, nurses and other bedside providers that have really come together to support each other and our patients during this pandemic,” said Rumold.

There was a greater need for respiratory therapists, and medical personnel in general, to take extra precautions, such as the usage of personal protective equipment.

Both respiratory therapists expressed how attached team members became to COVID-19 positive patients during their longer-than-normal hospital stays.

“I feel I make a difference in someone’s life every day I come to work,” said Rose.

Stormont Vail said respiratory therapists work in various areas of the hospital, including the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, both adult Critical Care units, Pediatrics, Emergency and Trauma and medical-surgical departments.

The health network said it is extremely grateful for the dedication and hard work of the respiratory therapy team in caring for patients and the community during the persisting pandemic.

On Friday, Oct. 1, Stormont Vail also said it received a handful of awards for its service to the community during the pandemic:

2021 Best of Topeka Medical Facility: Stormont Vail Hospital

2021 Best of Topeka Urgent Care Facility: Cotton O’Neil Express Care Clinics

2021 Best of Topeka Pediatrician: Dr. Randall Schumacher, Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics Gage

2021 Best of Topeka Weight Loss Center: Cotton O’Neil Weight Management Center

“It is always an honor to be recognized by those we serve for providing excellent healthcare,” said a spokesperson for Stormont Vail. “Congratulations to the winners, and thank you to all who took time to vote.”

As of Friday, Stormont Vail said it has 42 COVID-positive inpatients, 81% of which are unvaccinated. From Thursday, there have been five discharges and one death. It said it also has 47 COVID-positive outpatients in its Enhanced Primary Care program. The percentage of patients testing positive at Stormont Vail facilities is at 8.9% for the past seven days, and 76% of those that test positive are not vaccinated.

Also as of Friday, the health network said it has administered 90,065 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

