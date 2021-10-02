Sooners survive upset-minded K-State, winning 37-31

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners survived an upset bid from Kansas State, winning 37-31 in Manhattan.

Kansas State had a great game plan coming out of the gates: play aggressive and hold onto the ball.

In the first half, the Wildcats possessed the ball nearly 10 minutes longer than Oklahoma. Kansas State also went for it on fourth down three times in the first half and converted both of them.

One fourth down conversion came where Skylar Thompson threw a two-yard touchdown to Phillip Brooks.

A beautiful play gives the ‘Cats a 7-3 lead over Oklahoma. #KStateFB



pic.twitter.com/qOtfMZzKxL — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) October 2, 2021

In the second half, Oklahoma started to find their footing on offense and just narrowly outscored the ‘Cats in the final half.

In his first game back from injury, quarterback Skylar Thompson played exceptionally. He completed 29/41 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns.

Kansas State (3-2, 0-2) has the next week off before hosting Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The kick off time has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.