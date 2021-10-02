Advertisement

Sooners survive upset-minded K-State, winning 37-31

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) passes under pressure from Oklahoma linebacker Nik...
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) passes under pressure from Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 2 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners survived an upset bid from Kansas State, winning 37-31 in Manhattan.

Kansas State had a great game plan coming out of the gates: play aggressive and hold onto the ball.

In the first half, the Wildcats possessed the ball nearly 10 minutes longer than Oklahoma. Kansas State also went for it on fourth down three times in the first half and converted both of them.

One fourth down conversion came where Skylar Thompson threw a two-yard touchdown to Phillip Brooks.

In the second half, Oklahoma started to find their footing on offense and just narrowly outscored the ‘Cats in the final half.

In his first game back from injury, quarterback Skylar Thompson played exceptionally. He completed 29/41 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns.

Kansas State (3-2, 0-2) has the next week off before hosting Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The kick off time has yet to be determined.

