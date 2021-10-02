Saturday forecast: Scattered showers and storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Scattered showers are likely today for areas along and south of I-70 with a low chance for rain towards the north where dry conditions have been persistent.

Temperatures today will be cooler because of the cloud cover and rain chances with highs staying in the mid 70s with light northwesterly winds.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light NW winds.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated shower/storm possible before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. N Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Rain and storms will clear the area overnight tonight allowing lows to drop to the upper 50s with generally calm winds from the northwest. Sunday looks nice with highs in the upper 70s and light north winds at 5 to 10 mph and no rain chances.

Highs in the 70s and low 80s and lows in the 50s will be dominant this coming week with no major weather changes expected in our pattern for the 8 days. We may see more chances for rain towards the start of the following week, but for now conditions will remain comfortable and dry.

Rain chance today (WIBW)

Taking Action:

If you have outdoor plans these next 2 days: You’ll likely be fine today and this evening with most spots dry. The concern remains tomorrow but it may not be as much of a washout as the forecast has been indicating for most of this week. Keep an eye on the radar and make sure to check the latest forecast tomorrow for an update. Make sure to watch the video above if you’re wanting to know how much rain fell yesterday, a recap of September and what to expect for October.

