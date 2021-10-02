Advertisement

RCPD: Suspect took $2700 in medical supplies

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft in Manhattan.

Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of Vattier Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

A 20-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect took a package with medical supplies that was delivered to her residence.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

