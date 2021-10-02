Oztoberfest returns to Wamego

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -People from all over the rainbow have landed right in the Land of Oz in Wamego.

“I’ve loved the Wizard of Oz since I was a little girl and it was special because we got to go to someone’s house and watch it on a colored tv,” said visitor, BJ Carden.

“It’s dedicated to a movie, it’s dedicated to a love for things children love, that’s what makes it magic is that everyone is enjoying it at the same level, it’s magical,” said Carden.

Melanie and BJ traveled all the way from Wisconsin to see one of Kansas’s hidden gems and they didn’t forget their ruby slippers and wicked cool costumes!

“The lion has always been my favorite because he had to find the courage to do the things he wanted to do so I did a take on the Wizard of Oz costume, I did a top hat instead of a full costume because I know it would be too hot so this is my love for the lion,” she said.

When they leave the Sunflower state, they will have a few things they will miss most of all.

“The museum is put together beautifully, I’ve been to other museums and this one is fantastic, we’ve been to the winery and we ate tacos at Toto’s, we are enjoying it all, the yellow brick road, we saw the murals, it was nicely done,”.

Coming from the other side of the rainbow, Janna’s love for the movie has brought her and her business “Oz-some Inspirations” from Colorado to the yellow brick road.

“I love the story, I love the characters and I can connect with all of them in different ways and it’s just a delightful story and we were listening to the audiobook on the way here and its timeless and its positive and I love that it’s for all ages,” said Janna Gustafson.

Gustafson is taking her passion for the Wizard of Oz and creativity putting it on display for others.

“I find flannels at resale shops and I take them home and it is a process of bleaching and cleaning shirts, I have been collecting vintage Wizard of Oz T-shirts for a long time then I take the shirt and I cut it and iron it onto some backing so it stiffens it and then sew it on and it creates one of a kind piece so each one of these is unique,” she said.

