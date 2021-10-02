One of nation’s last WWII veterans dies weeks after meeting with Gov. Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The WWII veteran who stopped by the Kansas Statehouse in July to meet with Governor Laura Kelly has died.

Sidney Walton, from San Diego, was one of the nation’s last World War II veterans, his daughter Judy Walton said. She said he died peacefully on Saturday morning, Oct. 2, at 7:04 a.m. in Santa Monica, Cal., surrounded by his loving family.

Walton was on his national No Regrets Tour, in which he planned to visit all 50 states and meet with their governors in a campaign to raise awareness of the rapidly shrinking number of WWII veterans and the sacrifices they made to save America. His daughter said he always regretted missing the chance to meet with some of the last Civil War veterans and wanted to give everyone a chance to meet a WWII veteran before it was too late.

In July, Walton came to Kansas to meet Governor Laura Kelly.

“He’s having a great time in Kansas, loves Kansas and wishes he could stay longer in Kansas but we have to accelerate because at his advantaged age and if we want to meet our goal, we can’t linger around,” said his son Paul Walton.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Sidney visited Oklahoma, the 40th state on his tour, and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“I joined the Army to fight Hitler,” said Sidney, who his daughter says left college at 21 to enlist in the military just nine months before Pearl Harbor.

Judy said the No Regrets Tour began in April 2019 and Sidney only had 10 more states to go.

“My father was a living piece of history, reminding us not to forget the price of our freedoms today. He inspired tremendous appreciation for all veterans,” said Paul.

Sidney traveled the country in his uniquely wrapped patriotic Buick Enclave, which the family said became iconic.

Funeral services for Sidney will be held in San Diego.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses. To visit Sidney’s GoFundMe, click HERE.

