No signs of intoxication after man drives car into Topeka Chinese restaurant

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There were no signs of intoxication after a man drove into a Topeka Chinese restaurant early Saturday morning.

The Topeka Police Department says on Saturday, Oct. 2, just before 2 a.m., officers were called to Great Wall Chinese Restaurant at 1336 W 17th. St. with reports of a car that had driven into the building.

Police said the driver of a red Mustang headed east on 17th St. lost control and drove his car through the Chinese restaurant.

After further investigation, TPD said there were no signs of intoxication and it could have been a medical-related incident. The driver suffered minor injures and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The case remains under investigation.

