KGS offers new opportunity for customers to restore service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service is offering a new opportunity for customers to restore their service before colder weather sets in over Northeast Kansas.

As colder temperatures peak over the horizon, Kansas Gas Service says it urges customers with inactive service to sign-up for a new special offer. During October, KGS said customers who have exhausted standard payment arrangement options can make a down payment to restore their service.

“We understand many customers continue to navigate through the challenges of the pandemic, and we don’t want any of them to go without their natural gas service,” said Abbey Frye, director of Customer Service for Kansas Gas Service. “By taking advantage of this special offer to re-establish service now, those customers can also avoid the winter rush that brings longer wait times.”

KGS said customers can sign up for the new plan by calling 800-794-4780. Customers will have to pay a quarter of their total account balance, with the remaining balance due in six monthly installments. After payment is made service restoration can be scheduled.

KGS said those experiencing financial difficulties could qualify for assistance through several programs and community agencies.

For KGS energy assistance and resources, click HERE.

