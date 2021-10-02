KDOT nationally recognized for Turner Diagonal project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has been nationally recognized for its excellence in the Turner Diagonal Project, but Kansans still need to vote for it to win the Grand Prize.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly congratulated the Kansas Department of Transportation on their recognition for the Turner Diagonal project in Wyandotte Co. The project was recently named a Top 12 Finalist in the 2021 America’s Transportation Awards Competition.

“Congratulations to everyone at KDOT for receiving this well-deserved recognition for the Turner Diagonal project,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Since day one, my administration has used transportation dollars for what they are meant for - improving our roads, bridges, and highways to create jobs, grow our economy, and improve quality of life for all Kansans. This recognition is proof that our efforts are working.”

Gov. Kelly said the $30.3 million project in Kansas City reconfigured the interchange on I-70 to allow the release of nearly 50 acres of right-of-way and opened 300 acres of land for economic development and job creation. Using alternative delivery methods, she said the project was completed ahead of schedule and opened in less than a year from the date ground was broken.

“From the start, the Turner Diagonal project embodied so much of our new IKE transportation program, building on the foundational elements of partnerships, options and problem solving,” said Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. “With this project, we have delivered with public sector principles and private sector urgency.”

Gov. Kelly said the Turner Diagonal project used public funds from the Unified Government of Wyandotte Co., KDOT and a U.S. Department of Transportation Build grant, as well as private-sector support. The Kansas Turnpike Authority donated right of way.

Completing the project 20 months ahead of traditional delivery months helped create 2,000 new jobs at Turner Logistics Park, said Gov. Kelly. Truck staging areas improved truck travel times in the area while pedestrian paths and sidewalks provided a more sustainable and usable community asset.

Gov. Kelly said the finalists, which were whittled down from 80 nominees in 35 state DOTs, now compete for the ATA Grand Prize and for the People’s Choice Award. Both prizes come with a $10,000 cash award, for a charity or transportation-related scholarship of the winner’s choice.

According to Gov. Kelly, the ATA People’s Choice Award winner is chosen through online voting. KDOT and Gov. Kelly encourage Kansans to show their support by voting once a day for the Turner Diagonal project. Voting is underway and continues until Oct. 25. Transportation industry experts will choose the Grand Prize winner.

The national ATA winners will be announced at the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials annual meeting at the end of October.

To vote, click HERE.

