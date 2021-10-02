Kansas sees fewer youth suicides, child deaths in 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a decade-long downward trend in child deaths continues, Kansas saw fewer youth suicides in 2019.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the State Child Death Review Board reported the state saw the lowest ever recorded number of children’s deaths since the board began to review deaths in 1994.

AG Schmidt said the board’s annual report looked at deaths of Kansas children from birth to 17-years-old in calendar year 2019, which is the most recent year for which the information is available.

The report shows Kansas had 362 child fatalities in 2019, compared to 414 in 2018. The overall child death rate was 51.7 deaths per 100,000 population, which resumes a decade-long downward trend.

The report also shows in 2019 the number of motor vehicle deaths for children 1-17 fell below the number of deaths by suicide, which also declined. The number of suicides in 2019 represented 27% of deaths compared to 24% over the past five years.

In 2019, there were 28 youth suicides, which decreased from 35 in 2018. Schmidt said the decrease in suicides was the first time since 2014 that the number of suicides decreased from the previous reporting year. The Board found that 61% of those that died by suicide had concerns regarding education, whether academically or behaviorally. In 43% of cases, a child had a history of substance use or abuse.

In June 2018, Schmidt said he and the Tower Mental Health Foundation formed the Youth Suicide Prevention Task Force to analyze efforts underway to reduce the incidence of youth suicide and provide recommendations for further steps. In 2019, he said the Kansas Legislature created the Kansas Youth Suicide Prevention Coordinator position to implement the recommendations of the task force.

“It is encouraging to see that our youth suicide rate has decreased after years of an upward trend. Kansans still have more work to do to continue to break this cycle and address the factors that lead a young person to end their life,” Schmidt said. “I appreciate the dedicated work of the State Child Death Review Board in compiling this information to help inform policymakers and stakeholders in efforts to meet the challenges of this health and wellbeing crisis head-on.”

In addition to policy recommendations, Schmidt said the report includes prevention points families can use to decrease the likelihood of a child’s death.

The board is a multi-disciplinary, multi-agency volunteer board organized by law within the AG’s office to examine trends and patterns that find risk factors in the deaths of children.

“The data provided by this report is critical to our understanding of child deaths in Kansas. More importantly, we know behind each of these statistics are stories of children lost, families who grieve, and communities impacted forever,” said Sara Hortenstine, the board’s executive director. “We have a responsibility to learn from each of these difficult circumstances and take action to prevent future deaths of Kansas children.”

To read the full report click HERE.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

The Youth Suicide Prevention Coordinator is located in the Victim Services Division of the Office of the Attorney General and can be reached at 1-800-828-9475.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.